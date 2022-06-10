Areas of the County to be Sprayed to Reduce Mosquito Larvae

Due to the unusual amount of rain from last week’s storm, the Broward County Mosquito Control Section will be spraying larvicide to reduce the development of mosquitoes, such as the Aedes aegypti, a known disease-transmitting mosquito and aggressive biter. Larvicide kills mosquito larvae before they can become flying, biting adults.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, and potentially for the two weeks following, truck-mounted sprayers will apply larvicide between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, in areas of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Broward Municipal Services District (refer to maps).

The larvicide being used is VectoBac WDG. This product is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas. The active ingredient is Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti, strain AM6552), a naturally occurring, biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, VectoBac WDG has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and is listed as a recommended formulation for control of mosquito larvae.

Broward County Mosquito Control Section continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and Code Enforcement partners in Broward’s 31 municipalities to reduce the population of mosquitoes and their habitats.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to reduce potential mosquito breeding habitats by regularly surveying their property to remove any standing water found in buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths and fountains. By reducing the number of mosquito breeding habitats, residents will reduce the number of adult mosquitoes that could transmit diseases.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can request service by calling 311 or by completing the online Mosquito Service Request Form.