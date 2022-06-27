4th of July — Deerfield

The City of Deerfield Beach’s Annual July 4th Celebration, sponsored by the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will take place on Monday, July 4th, at the Main Beach Parking Lot (149 SE 21 Ave). Come out and enjoy food, arts and crafts, the JM Family Kids’ Zone, and free entertainment from noon to 9 p.m., with one of South Florida’s largest fireworks, show beginning at 9:05 pm.

For more information as to the full entertainment lineup and various information, please visit: www.dfb.city/4thofjuly as we will keep the site updated as information is confirmed!

Please note: There will be several road and facility closures related to the 4th of July Celebration:

• International Fishing Pier will be closed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

• On July 4th, at midnight, Ocean Way from Hillsboro Boulevard to SE 4 Street, the Main Beach Parking Lot, the lot behind Ocean Rescue, and the Pier Parking Lot will close reopening the morning of July 5.

• SE 2 Street and SE 1 Street will close at A1A Thursday, July 4th at 6 a.m., reopening on the morning of July 5.

• On July 4th, from 6 – 11 p.m., the Hillsboro Boulevard Bridge and A1A, from Hillsboro Boulevard to SE 3 Street, and Ocean Way at NE 21 Ave., will be closed to traffic.

• The Hillsboro Boulevard bridge will remain in the locked-down position from 7 – 11 p.m. for pedestrian traffic.

Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Complimentary parking will be available at the Cove Shopping Center, Sullivan Park, and St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service between the Cove Shopping Center and the beach or St. Ambrose Catholic Church and the beach. The shuttle service will run as follows:

• Continuous shuttle service from 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• NO shuttle service from 5:45 to 11 p.m. due to the closing of the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge

• Continuous shuttle service will resume at 11 p.m. and run continuously until 12 a.m.

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to thank our event sponsors: the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

Should you have any questions regarding the event, please visit www.dfb.city/4thofjuly or call the Community Events Division at 954-480-4429

NO FIREWORKS ARE PERMITTED ON THE BEACH, STREET, OR PUBLIC PROPERTY. THIS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED BY THE BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE.