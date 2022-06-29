Grand Opening –New Fire Station–July 1

Posted on 29 June 2022 by JLusk

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue is proud to announce the grand opening of Fire Rescue Station 51, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, at 1200 Veleiros Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

City of Deerfield Beach officials along with administrative staff and field personnel from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue will be on hand to conduct a fire station and apparatus tour.

The new station replaces the former fire station, which was previously located outside the city limits near Sample Road and Powerline Road. The newly built facility now resides inside the city limits and nearest to the station’s primary response area, which covers an approximate 3 square miles. The new facility is expected to considerably reduce response times to emergencies in the southwestern corridor of Deerfield Beach.

The new station is a modernized facility that consists of a single rescue apparatus bay within a single-story structure totaling 4,000 square feet. The building is designed to house and support a typical rescue response company, which consists of a rescue lieutenant and two firefighter-paramedics. The new Fire Station 51 includes a kitchen, a dining area, an office, an exercise room, a day room, private sleeping quarters, lockers, storage areas, and an emergency generator.