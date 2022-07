Posted on 30 June 2022 by JLusk

They are repairing the SE 13th Avenue Bridge in Deerfield.

The repair will require the closure of SE 13th Avenue, between SE 6th and SE 7th Street, starting on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The work is expected to be completed in 90 days. The city and the contractor will ensure the repairs do not impact driveways, nor the intersection between SE 13th Avenue and SE 6th Street. Residents are advised to take alternate routes. For additional information call Environmental Services at 954-480-4400.