Boil Water Alert LIFTED–Deerfield

Posted on 07 July 2022 by JLusk

UPDATE: THE BOIL WATER ORDER HAS BEEN LIFTED

Previous Info:

Issued July 7, 2022–The City is issuing a Boil Water Alert to residents who live within the zip codes 33441, 33442, and ONLY north of SW 15th Street within zip code 33064.



A water sample from an untreated raw water well tested positive for trace amounts of bacteria. The sample was from raw water before it was treated at the water treatment plant.



Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.



This precautionary boil water notice is effective immediately and will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The City will inform residents when the notice has been lifted which usually takes 48 to 72 hours.



If you have any questions, you may contact Adrian Mocanu at 954-480-4370.