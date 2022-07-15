Boca Burger Battle

Sanborn Square Park was a cloud of smoke on Saturday, July 16 as the grills were blazing and hungry guests waited in long lines to try a bite of what the vendors had to offer. This was the 9th annual Boca Raton Burger Battle and, as in previous years, it was packed with people, despite some late mild sprinkles.

Ten hand-picked chefs constructed a specialty burger for people to sample, including the judges, who voted on their top three. Guests could vote too for people’s choice. There also were libations and other items to try.

In the end, Bar Louie won third place, M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom won second place and Burton’s Grill & Bar won first place … and People’s Choice. Russell Spadaccini, who puts together this event yearly, made the announcement with much fanfare to an anxious crowd, popping a bottle of champagne and announcing that the person who catches the cork would win tickets to his next soiree, the Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival, which will take place in November.