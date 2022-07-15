Memorial for Jim Lusk

Posted on 15 July 2022 by JLusk

The Observer is sad to announce the memorial of Jim Lusk, who ran the Observer office for many years. Jim passed away at home. He was 62. Jim always loved Deerfield Beach and was very dedicated to the community, taking time to help get people in the Founders Day float for many years as well as build floats, in addition to hosting the Deerfield Little Leaguers. He made sure the Deerfield High cross country team got tickets to Dunn’s Run every year. He covered many local events along with me, Rachel Galvin, with ObserverTV, in addition to holding down the fort at The Observer or running out and covering breaking news. He helped to close down a pill mill and was always keeping his eye on the neighborhood. He was good friends with BSO and loved attending Night Out Against Crime and other BSO events. He also enjoyed being a member of the Chamber of Commerce. These are just a few mentions about Jim. I am enclosing the Obit that was also shared with the Sentinel with information about his upcoming memorial next Saturday, July 23rd at the Old Schoolhouse in Deerfield from 10 a.m. to noon. LINK: https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sunsentinel/name/james-lusk-obituary?id=35765049