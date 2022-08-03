New Tuition-Free Pre-School to Open in Deerfield Beach

Posted on 03 August 2022 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in 2024, pending completion of construction. The Bezos Academy preschool will be located in the Center for Active Aging’s newly built childcare center.

“I am incredibly excited about this partnership and what it will mean to our community in the coming years. As a parent, I understand firsthand how education costs can impact the choices we make for our children. This partnership is a game changer for Deerfield Beach families who will now be able to give their little ones an early educational start without the financial burden,” said Mayor Bill Ganz. “Our City Commission made a commitment to the redevelopment of the Center for Active Aging because we know this special place serves our community in many critical ways. I am thrilled that the Bezos Academy also recognizes the possibilities of what can be accomplished.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Deerfield Beach to offer an early learning solution at no cost to families in the community,” said Mike George, president of Bezos Academy. “Their Center for Active Aging shares our commitment to service and will foster the added benefits of intergenerational learning.”

The school, Bezos Academy – Deerfield Beach, will be located at 227 NW 2 St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. The school will feature two classrooms, follow a full-day, year-round schedule and is slated to open in 2024 after construction is complete. Updates to the opening date will be shared on the city’s website.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level with children aged 3-4 are eligible to apply. Once the school opening date is set, more information and an application for the lottery-based selection process will be posted at www.bezosacademy.org.