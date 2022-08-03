Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex Selected for the 2022 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest

Posted on 03 August 2022 by JLusk

The Perk, Your Park Contest, is part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, an initiative that focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country. To encourage public engagement with these new spaces, improvements will include a large corporate-sized pavilion that would serve large family gatherings, reunions, and educational and community events at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. After funding two projects in 2021, Niagara is giving communities a chance to cast their votes for which projects will receive funding next.

Voting starts August 1 at NiagaraPerkYourPark.com . Vote for Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex! You can vote once per day until the polls close on September 12, 2022. Three winners will be chosen to receive the $75,000 upgrade.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex provides a variety of activities to the community, and the park enhancement will redevelop this aging facility and infuse life and recreation into the area for people of all ages to enjoy.

For more information, call 954-480-4433.