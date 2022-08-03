Posted on 03 August 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

A crowd assembled within The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum on July 20 for the 2nd Summer Sips & Sounds event. People could first peruse the museum, which was completely renovated last fall. Next, they could mingle and enjoy hors d’ oeuvres and wine provided by The Seagate Hotel, before sitting down to enjoy the concert. The music theme was the ’70s this time and guests were delighted to hear some old tunes they had not heard for some time. Joanne Marie Kaye, who also is the executive director for the Festival of the Arts BOCA, took on the role of singer for the event, with Rick Krive also singing and playing the keyboard, and Scot Klarman playing the saxophone. They sang songs from The Carpenters, Carole King, Elton John, the Eagles, Manhattan Transfer and others.

“The 1970s was an exciting decade in Boca Raton as the town was experiencing exponential growth and change: the Historical Society was founded, I-95 was completed through Boca, Arvida was building gated communities, and IBM had arrived bringing an influx of new families,” says Museum Executive Director Mary Csar.

There will be one more Sips & Sounds on September 21. That one will focus on music from World War II. It will again be held at the Historic Town Hall, 71 North Federal Hwy., in downtown Boca Raton. Tickets for the concert are $30 for Boca Raton Historical Society members and $40 for non-members. For more information, visit www.bocahistory.org.





