Deerfield Budget Workshop

Posted on 05 August 2022 by JLusk

A Budget Workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the workshop, and the City will be utilizing communications media technology with some City staff participating through video conferencing.

The public is invited to attend and observe the workshop in person or via Zoom. A copy of the agenda will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas . The agenda will include a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access it by telephone and computer.