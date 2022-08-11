Beach & Pier Reopened After Bomb Threat

Posted on 11 August 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Deerfield Beach was closed and people were evacuated today by the Broward Sheriff’s Office following a bomb threat. Once the threat was deemed unfounded, the beach and pier were reopened.

The City of Deerfield Beach posted an update on Twitter at 4:13 p.m., saying: “The #DeerfieldBeach International Fishing Pier and the beach have reopened. The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a bomb at the pier. BSO swept the pier and determined the threat was unfounded. BSO will continue this investigation #DFB #Alert #Clear

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here