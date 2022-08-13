Luxury Chamber Holds Fundraising Event

By Rachel Galvin

On July 19. the Luxury Chamber of Commerce had an enjoyable event on the Pier 6 Rooftop in Pompano, bringing in well-known dignitaries, millionaires and more. The event was titled the South Florida Caviar Fest and they had plenty of caviar on hand.

There was live music and gambling, and plenty of networking. Dr. Khalilah Ali signed autographs and sang. Andrea Garofalo also belted out some operatic melodies. Founder Jay Parnassa Shapiro doled out some “$100 bills” to those in attendance in a unique way to add to the fun. Some stayed til the wee hours of the morning … those who just could not get enough.

The event benefited The Mystic Force Foundation, which was founded by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni in honor of their son, Salvatore, who at the age of 4 was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer.