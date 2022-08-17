Get Ready to Shred!

The City of Deerfield Beach will be hosting a free shredding event on August 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. This shred event will take place at Fire Station 66, located at 590 S Powerline Rd. in Deerfield Beach. Residents may bring old files and confidential paperwork for shredding.

It is the customer’s responsibility to remove all large metal and plastic clips, spines, and plastic notebook covers. File folders, paperclips, and staples are acceptable.

Free shredding is open to Deerfield Beach residents only. Residents should bring a driver’s license or utility bill to show proof of residency. Each resident can bring a maximum of two boxes of materials to shred.

For additional information on shredding in Deerfield Beach, call 954-480-4391 or visit www.DFB.city/cityshred.