Barry Bostwick to appear in Pompano for “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Posted on 27 September 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Ready to do the Time Warp again? Lovers of Rocky Horror Picture Show, you are in for a treat! The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is featuring The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour on October 1. Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the movie, will be there, and a shadow cast, called Creatures of the Night, will perform in conjunction with the film, as is tradition. If you know the movie at all, you know the craziness that will ensue. There is no need to bring props. They will be offered to you at $5 (You are not allowed to bring your own). For those who have never been to the film experience, prepare yourself for a whole lot of fun. It is all about audience participation and people are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character. There will be a costume contest, a display of memorabilia, including photos, documents and wardrobe items from the film, and more. Tickets are $50 and if you want to meet Bostwick, it is an additional $100. The Meet & Greet is at 7 pm and the event begins at 8 pm.

When asked what he thinks of the longevity that the film has had, Bostwick said, “People will say, ‘This movie changed my life.’ And I’ll say, I don’t know if that was our intention. Our intention was to entertain you. But, it’s been a joy and an honor to have that be a byproduct of the Rocky Horror experience.”

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 W Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. For more information and to get tickets, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

For those who don’t know the film, here is a synopsis:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show began as a stage production and was adapted for film in 1975. The plot is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror “B” movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught with a flat tire in a storm and seeking assistance at the eerie mansion of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. While at the home, the scientist unveils his newest creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of a physically perfect muscle man named Rocky, complete “with blond hair and a tan.” As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet are introduced to a houseful of wild characters, who lead the audience in the iconic dance, The Time Warp!

The film is not for the conservative sort. Feel free to let loose and get wild with this cult classic!