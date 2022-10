Posted on 27 September 2022 by JLusk

Hurricane Ian is coming to our West but will still have some effects in our area, even though it is not hitting us directly. Keep an eye to the city of Deerfield Beach and other city websites for updates and also the Observer Facebook page. There is a tornado watch until 5 p.m. tonight and you can expect plenty of rain all day! Tomorrow is also likely to be nasty weather.