The Cove Annual Golf Tournament Raises $11,000 for Boys & Girls Club

Posted on 11 October 2022 by JLusk

Photos provided by Denise Buzzelli

On September 26, The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar held The Cove Annual Golf Tournament at Deer Creek Country Club. This annual event benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Jim & Jan Moran Unit). This year, they raised $11,000.

Following the tournament, there was an awards dinner at the restaurant for everyone to celebrate after a long day out on the water.

WINNERS

1st Place Winner:  Justin Giambattista, Tyler Stasi, Bobby Cutter, Mike Gish
2nd Place Winner:  Hypower Team
3rd Place Winner:  JM Family Enterprises
Longest Drive Men:  Tim Rappold
Longest Drive Women: Laurie Shaw
Closest to the Pin Men’s Division – Mike Gish
 
For more information about The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar, visit www.thecovedeerfield.com. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, visit www.bgcbc.org
 

