The Cove Annual Golf Tournament Raises $11,000 for Boys & Girls Club

Photos provided by Denise Buzzelli
On September 26, The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar held The Cove Annual Golf Tournament at Deer Creek Country Club. This annual event benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Jim & Jan Moran Unit). This year, they raised $11,000.
Following the tournament, there was an awards dinner at the restaurant for everyone to celebrate after a long day out on the water.
WINNERS
1st Place Winner: Justin Giambattista, Tyler Stasi, Bobby Cutter, Mike Gish
2nd Place Winner: Hypower Team
3rd Place Winner: JM Family Enterprises
Longest Drive Men: Tim Rappold
Longest Drive Women: Laurie Shaw
Closest to the Pin Men’s Division – Mike Gish
For more information about The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar, visit www.thecovedeerfield.com. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, visit www.bgcbc.org