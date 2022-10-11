The Cove Annual Golf Tournament Raises $11,000 for Boys & Girls Club

Posted on 11 October 2022 by JLusk

Photos provided by Denise Buzzelli

On September 26, The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar held The Cove Annual Golf Tournament at Deer Creek Country Club. This annual event benefits The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Jim & Jan Moran Unit). This year, they raised $11,000.

Following the tournament, there was an awards dinner at the restaurant for everyone to celebrate after a long day out on the water.

WINNERS

1st Place Winner: Justin Giambattista, Tyler Stasi, Bobby Cutter, Mike Gish

2nd Place Winner: Hypower Team

3rd Place Winner: JM Family Enterprises

Longest Drive Men: Tim Rappold

Longest Drive Women: Laurie Shaw

Closest to the Pin Men’s Division – Mike Gish