Deerfield Historical provides history, music & more

The Deerfield Historical Society has many upcoming events meant to entertain and enlighten.
On Nov. 16 at noon at the Deerfield Beach Historical Society Museum & Cultural Center, enjoy History at High Noon with Ira Wechterman, who will share what he knows about Deerfield Island. It is a free event.
On Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the same locale, see WW2 documentary “The Canteen Spirit,” part of the Foreign Film Series, for $10.
On Nov. 19, artist Gabriela Gamperl will teach students how to create a drip paint painting like Jackson Pollock. It is $10 and includes supplies, $5 for students. This and other work from previous workshops will be featured in their gallery. There is a limited number of students allowed.
On Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., The South Florida Chamber Ensemble will perform Strangers at Sea. It is $10.
These are just a few of the many events available throughout the year. Don’t forget about Butler House tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free at 300 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
The location of the Museum & Cultural Center is at 84 SE 4th Avenue in Deerfield Beach.