Deerfield Historical provides history, music & more

Posted on 15 November 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The Deerfield Historical Society has many upcoming events meant to entertain and enlighten.

On Nov. 16 at noon at the Deerfield Beach Historical Society Museum & Cultural Center, enjoy History at High Noon with Ira Wechterman, who will share what he knows about Deerfield Island. It is a free event.

On Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the same locale, see WW2 documentary “The Canteen Spirit,” part of the Foreign Film Series, for $10.

On Nov. 19, artist Gabriela Gamperl will teach students how to create a drip paint painting like Jackson Pollock. It is $10 and includes supplies, $5 for students. This and other work from previous workshops will be featured in their gallery. There is a limited number of students allowed.

On Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., The South Florida Chamber Ensemble will perform Strangers at Sea. It is $10.

These are just a few of the many events available throughout the year. Don’t forget about Butler House tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free at 300 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

The location of the Museum & Cultural Center is at 84 SE 4th Avenue in Deerfield Beach.