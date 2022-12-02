Celebrate the Holidays at Sample-McDougald House

Posted on 02 December 2022 by JLusk

Join the Sample-McDougald historic home staff for a Night of Caroling. This family event will take place on Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the home, located at 450 NE 10 St. in Pompano. In addition to caroling, there will be arts and crafts for the kids, gifts provided by Miss Christmas Joy, lite bites, open bar and even a visit from Santa. This is a great time to tour the home. You also can get holiday family photo sessions. Admission is $15 or free for those who become members or renew at the door. Free for kids under 12. For more info., visit www.samplemcdougald.org.