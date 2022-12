Posted on 02 December 2022 by JLusk

Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

Santa will arrive at 6:30 P.M. to start off the event.

Join the community for the tree and menorah lighting, bounce houses, balloon artists, food, entertainment and a casting event by Chaos Fishing!

Holiday decorations provided by the Premier Sponsor, Campbell & Rosemurgy Real Estate. The menorah will be provided by the Chabad Jewish Center of Lighthouse Point.