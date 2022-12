Posted on 02 December 2022 by JLusk

The Annual Deerfield Beach Ocean Way Holiday Celebration, presented by the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will be held on Saturday, December 2, at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21 Ave. Festivities will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Come out for a family night of fun while walking the parade of lights display, taking your photo with Santa, enjoying the snow flurries, kid’s activities, live reindeer and live entertainment throughout the event.