Former VP of Deerfield Historical Society Passes Away

Posted on 05 December 2022 by JLusk

Former Deerfield Historical Society VP Ron LaVergne passed away on Dec. 2.

Current president T.J. Eagen added, “He was such a wonderful man and did so much for our city. His memory will live on and he will be remembered as an important part of Deerfield Beach History. According to his family, as posted on Facebook, his service will be held this Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at: LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”

Advent Church Boca

300 East Yamato Rd

Boca Raton, FL

Lunch will be served in Fellowship Hall immediately following the Service.

Photo above cropped from family photo found on Facebook. Below: More photos of Ron at The Butler House with his family for Breakfast with Santa a few years ago, at another Historical Society event with his wife, Mary Louise, and with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Mary Louise again at The Butler House for Breakfast with Santa. Taken by Rachel Galvin: