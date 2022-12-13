BSO Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting–Pompano

Posted on 13 December 2022 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred last November in Pompano Beach.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., on Nov. 16, BSO deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting near the 300 block of West Copans Road in Pompano Beach. On scene, deputies located the victim, Michael Walters, suffering from a gunshot wound. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded and transported Walters to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. Through their investigation, detectives determined Austin Henry was the suspect responsible for the homicide and obtained an arrest warrant for his capture.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, V.I.P.E.R. detectives located and arrested Henry in Palm Beach County. Henry was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail and later transferred to BSO’s Main Jail. He faces one count of second-degree murder.