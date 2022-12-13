Construction to close part of Eller Street Dec. 19-23 for Brightline in Deerfield

Posted on 13 December 2022 by JLusk

The construction continues for Brightlines extension to Orlando, the opening of certain stops, like in Boca Raton, and more. In Deerfield Beach, in particular, on Eller Street, there will be daily flagging operations and full closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in areas, from Dec. 19-23.



Detour Information:

Eastbound Eller St. traffic will be directed to travel north on NW 2nd Ave. to W. Hillsboro Blvd., travel east on W. Hillsboro Blvd. to NE 2nd Ave. and travel south on NE 2nd Ave. to access Eller St.

Westbound Eller St. traffic will be directed to travel north on NE 2nd Ave. to W. Hillsboro Blvd., travel west on W. Hillsboro Blvd. to NW 2nd Ave. and travel south on NW 2nd Ave. to access Eller St.

For more info. on Brightline, visit www.gobrightline.com.