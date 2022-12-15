Brightline opens in Boca Dec. 21

Posted on 15 December 2022 by JLusk

The much-anticipated day is arriving… Brightline will open a new train station in Boca Raton on Dec. 21.

People can jump on the train and head to Ft. Lauderdale, Miami or West Palm Beach. They also are opening an Aventura station on the same day. Soon, the Orlando station will also be open as well.

One-way tickets start as low as $10. Service runs about every other hour for now.

There will be ribbon-cutting events the day before, on Dec. 20, with dignitaries celebrating the new station, at 9 a.m. in Boca and noon in Aventura.

The new Boca station is located at 101 NW 4 St. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com