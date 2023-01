Posted on 24 December 2022 by JLusk

Wondering when the big guy from the North Pole is coming your way? You can track him and his sleigh with the Santa Tracker! Here is the website: noradsanta.org.

You also visit the Google Santa Tracker and do a lot of other things besides just tracking Santa. There are games, you can put together puzzles, create a jam band, get Santa ready for his big trip and more. The website is located here: Google Santa Tracker

Merry Christmas!