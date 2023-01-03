Maverick comes to Deerfield–Movies in the Park

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the movie Top Gun: Maverick, as a part of the Movies in the Park series, on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the beach in front of the main beach parking lot 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach.
This special beach edition will include food trucks and a bonfire, so grab a blanket and lawn chair and join in for a night at the movies in the park under the stars. The event is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information, please call 954-480-4429.