Monthly pool parties at the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock

Posted on 03 January 2023 by JLusk

To kick off 2023, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is launching a monthly pool party, “Neon Lit Nights,” at The Guitar Hotel.

Starting Jan. 6, the pool party will take place on the first Friday of every month from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Guitar Hotel pool and feature live music from South Florida talent, with an audio-responsive feature on the guitar façade. Watch the guitar façade groove to the beat of the music through a nightlight spectacular.

Drinks and light bites will be available at Beach Club Bar & Grill. Admission is complimentary. Cabanas will be available to rent for Unity™ by Hard Rock X-Card Members only. Must be 21+ to attend.

For more details, visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/events/neon-lit-nights.