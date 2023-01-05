City of Deerfield mourns death of local high schooler fatally shot

Shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of SW 2 Street in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies learned 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr. had been shot.
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit have arrested a 14-year-old on a charge of attempted murder.
Paramedics transported Ferguson to an area hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away on January 3.
Ferguson was a student and football player at Deerfield Beach High School.
The City of Deerfield Beach issued a statement announcing the “horrific tragedy” and adding, “On behalf of Mayor Bill Ganz, Commissioner Ben Preston, the rest of the city commission, and city staff, we stand with all of you in prayer. This city mourns with Ricky Ferguson’s family, may you all be comforted during this difficult time.”They continued, “We are concerned about the kids and want them to know there is a healthy outlet for feelings of despair and grief,” before outlining the grief counseling that is available at the school. There was one session today. There will be another on Monday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 to noon at the high school.
In addition, they announced that those who would like to help give financial support to the family can send checks payable to the DBHS Football Booster Club or via Zelle to 954-547-6723 (Please list Ricky Ferguson in the subject line for both). DBHS Booster Club will provide confirmation receipt for donations received. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact them at dbhsfbbooster@gmail.com
Be wary of any other online people asking for money. There is at least one Go Fund Me account that has cropped up online that is fake…
The Observer would like to offer its condolences to family and friends.