Jay Leno to Headline Boca West Children’s Foundation Gala on Jan. 8, Raising Funds for Local Kids

Posted on 05 January 2023 by JLusk

Boca West Children’s Foundation will celebrate $16 million raised for projects serving at-risk youth with “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Boca West Country Club. The event will feature entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno.

Event chairs are Michelle and Gary Gluckow. Honorary chairs are Yvonne and Don Ackerman. The event will feature a cocktail hour, seated dinner, a live auction hosted by Neil Saffer, and a live drawing of the annual raffle. Raffle prizes are two tickets and Pre-Game Hospitality Tailgate to Super Bowl LVII, seven to nine nights at the St. James Club & Villas in Antigua, and two nights at The Breakers Palm Beach including dinner and golf.

“We are delighted to commemorate our 13th anniversary and the significant impact the Foundation has made in our community by supporting local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Not only is Jay Leno one of America’s most acclaimed entertainers, he’s also very charity minded and gracious. Our guests love his performances, and we expect the event to sell out quickly.”

Sponsors as of now include Sally and Aubrey Strul, Mithun Family Foundation—Marcia and Doug Mithun, Aw Property Co., Sharyn and Stuart Frankel, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, The RADCO Companies, GL Homes, Hilary and Richard Cooper, Beth and Eric Schlager, Sky Alpha

Advisors, ApexOne, Integrated Dermatology, Bonaccord Capital Partners, Arcan Capital, Batmasian Family Foundation, Lennar, The Related Companies, Southern Management & Development, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Jane and Richard Zenker, Barbara and Dr. Donald Janower, Citi Private Bank, Florida Atlantic University Foundation, Advanced EV, Florida Power & Light, Marilyn and Leon Silverman, Pamela Higer-Polani–Attorney at Law, Aggie and Jeff Stoops and Cowen.

Funds raised at the gala will benefit at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach County. The organization funds project-based programming at more than 30 local children’s organizations. Boca West Children’s Foundation volunteers give more than 45,000 hours of their time annually to its partner agencies with which the organization works.

The Gala will start at 6 p.m. The gala’s Steering Committee members include notable philanthropists and community leaders Jeri Caprio, Margi Cross, Sharon DiPietro, Beverly Fisher, Jan Fisher, Arlene Herson, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Elizabeth Marchese, Joseph Marchese, Cecy Martinez, Marcia Mithun, Doug Mithun, Ed Moskowitz, Harriet Moskowitz, Linda Paton, Elena Peroulakis, Ted Peroulakis, Pamela Polani, Tammy Pompea, Charlie Pompea, Chuck Rosenblatt, Nancy Rosenblatt and Gloria Wank.

Tickets and Sponsorships

Gala tickets are $500 and can be purchased at

www.bocawestfoundation.org/evening-with-jay-leno/ Both tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available on the website. For more information, please contact BWCF directly at 561-488-6980 or foundation@bocawestcc.org.