AACA Ft. Lauderdale Region Antique Car Show & Arts & Crafts Festival

Posted on 17 January 2023 by JLusk

Are you a car enthusiast? The Sample McDougald House will have many classic cars on display at a special event this weekend, as well as trucks and motorcycles. The event takes place on Jan. 21 at the historic home, located at 450 NE 10th St. in Pompano. It is $10 entry. There also will be plenty of arts and craft vendors, live music and you can tour the historic museum.

For more info., visit www.samplemcdougald.org/upcoming-events/11th-annual-aaca-fort-lauderdale-region-antique-car-show-and-arts-crafts-festival/