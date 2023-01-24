Cool Wheels Car Show takes over Quiet Waters Park

Posted on 24 January 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

If you are a car enthusiast, you should know about the Cool Wheels Car Show. It happens every year and takes over the park at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield. This year’s event took place on Jan. 15.

The event benefits the Young Automotive Training Center (YATC). This tuition-free nine-month program was created in 1984 by automotive giant Jim Moran. It teaches disadvantaged youth in basic automotive repair, academic remediation, job readiness and life management skills.

More than 1,000 classic and sports cars were on display in the park for this year’s show. Guests could take a look while listening to live music by Smokin Renegade, a Tribute to Boston and Styx. DJs Scott The Music Man, Lance Kohn and Eugene the human percolator were also there to provide some good tunes. In addition, there were food trucks and tents with merchandise and more.

Over 115 trophies and cash prizes were awarded. Gift bags and t-shirts were given to the first 300 cars to arrive at the event.

Coolest of Show – 1st Place went to John Pellicone for his 1969 Pontiac GTO. Second Place went to Michael Merlo for his 1957 Chevy Nomad. Third Place went to Walter Goldscheck for his 1968 Dodge Coronet.

For more information on YATC, visit https://yatc.org.