LoveDelray Fashion Experience — March 2-3

Posted on 10 February 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Fashion lovers mark their calendars yearly for the Delray Beach Fashion Week. This year, fashion is back in the form of the #LoveDelray Fashion Experience. Held March 2-3, the event is presented by Old School Square and powered by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. As usual, it benefits the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

The fun begins on March 2 at the Cornell Art Museum and Pavilion at Old School Square with a “Bikinis to Ball Gowns” Runway Show. At 6:30, there will be light bites and cocktails followed by the fashion show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 for general admission.

It is followed on March 3 with the “Love Your Way Thru Delray” Sip and Shop beginning at the museum again. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy a light breakfast with champagne and mimosas at the museum, then shop at the downtown Delray Beach boutiques. Each will receive raffle tickets for each purchase to win prizes during the conclusion of the event. Tickets are $25.

There also will be the First Friday Art Walk #LoveDelray Artist Fashion Pop-Ups there from 6 to 9 p.m. This free event will feature the art of William DeBilzan, Amanda Johnson and James Knill. Meet the artists, view their artwork featured, including fashion on mannequins and live models, and enjoy the sounds of classical guitarist Dorian Avila from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Old School Square, the Delray Beach DDA and downtown merchants are proud to present #LoveDelray Fashion Experience benefiting the Achievement Centers for Children and Families,” said Laura Simon, executive director, Delray Beach DDA. “This year the event is a spinoff of Delray Beach Fashion Week, and incorporates art, culture and fashion. Join us for this unique, fun, and all-encompassing opportunity to share with our local residents and visitors the fashion, beauty and culture that is found right here in downtown Delray Beach.”

For more information and tickets, visit https://achievementcentersfl.ticketsocket.com/event/lovedelray-fashion-experience.