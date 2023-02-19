Pioneer Days Parade

Posted on 19 February 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Pioneer Days began with the annual parade. This year, instead of starting at Pioneer Park, it started from St. Ambrose and then headed to the beach. This year’s Grand Marshal was the Junkanoo band. The mayor and commissioners waved at people from cars, several people rode on floats and local and other bands performed.

At the beach, the award winners were announced. The Best Overall award was named after The Observer’s own Jim Lusk, who passed away. Jim used to pay for characters to show up at the parade and help build floats every year, including The Observer’s float on which he hosted the Deerfield Beach Little League.

Awards:

Jim Lusk Best Overall Award: City of Deerfield Beach Management

Best Youth Group: Deerfield Park Elementary School

Best Business: Island Water Sports

Judge’s Choice: South Florida Iguana Removal

Best School Group: Stranahan High

Best Marching Band: Deerfield Beach High School

Best Church Group: Cathedral Church of God

Best Historical Group: Deerfield Beach Historical Society