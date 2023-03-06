Festival of the Arts BOCA kicks off with “Fantastia”

Posted on 06 March 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The 17th annual Festival of the Arts BOCA kicked off on Friday, March 3 with a performance of the Festival Orchestra Boca playing the soundtrack of the Disney movie “Fantastia,” which played on the large screen behind them.

Festival Executive Director Joanna Marie Kaye introduced the orchestra, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos, festival music director. Before the orchestra began, there was also a showing of a short film called “Bella,” directed by FAU student Alfonso Gibson, who was able to get up with the film’s composer and say a few words. This was his first film.

Earlier, there were fun activities for the whole family, including a WLRN Instrument Petting Zoo, interactive art wall and face painting. There was also popcorn and cotton candy available.

This is just the beginning of the fest, which runs through March 12. From lectures to musical performances, to ballet, there is something for everyone. Some of the big names who will be in the mix include Grammy Award-winning Sergio Mendes, author, actor and social commentator Fran Lebowitz, prolific Jazz singer Nicole Henry and many more.

To see the whole schedule, visit www.festivalboca.org.