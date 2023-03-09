FLIFF to hold Oscars Party

Posted on 09 March 2023 by JLusk

With all the glitz and glamor of Hollywood’s biggest night, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) rolls out the red carpet for their Awards Party in celebration of the 95th Academy Awards®, Sunday, March 12. Hosted by philanthropist and FLIFF’s Chairman of the Board, Steven Savor, the evening will be held at his magnificent waterway estate, Villa de Palma.

Corks pop at 7:00 p.m. with an open bar, great food, and live entertainment throughout the evening by Violin Vibes and Sunset Girls Band. You’ll not miss a moment of the Oscars® as, throughout the property, the “big night” will be televised on three jumbo outdoor screens, six large flat screens, and in the living room is a 13’ ft screen for Oscar enthusiasts.

Attire for the evening is black tie; evening gowns or cocktail apparel for the ladies, and tuxedos for men.

There is limited complimentary valet parking for cars with four occupants or more. Limousine and Uber transportation or carpooling is highly recommended.

Villa de Palma is located at 600 Isle of Palms, Fort Lauderdale 33301

Advance tickets are required and priced at $175 for non-FLIFF members/$125 for FLIFF members. Tickets are available to purchase now at www.fliff.com/awardsnight

FLIFF memberships offer exclusive benefits, including free movies, members-only parties, and year-round discounts. Inquire about FLIFF memberships at info@fliff.com

All proceeds benefit The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural organization.

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural organization. Named one of the top destination film festivals in the nation by Moviemaker Magazine, FLIFF brings film talent from around the globe and audiences together to celebrate American Independent and International cinema.