Posted on 14 March 2023 by JLusk

Let’s keep this simple and to the point… The election results are in in Deerfield Beach:

Michael Hudak won over Maria LoRicco for District 1.

Ben Preston won over Terry Scott and Darlene Cerezo Swaffar in District 2.

The referendum, which was written about here in The Observer, also got a Yes vote, which means the land at 3.75-acre property located at 1045 SW 11th Way will be developed.