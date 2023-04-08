Changes to Boca Bacchanal, Whiskey Dinner added

Posted on 08 April 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Foodies, be aware, some changes are afoot when it comes to the premier event of the year — Boca Bacchanal. The celebration of wine and food, which takes place this year April 28-30, always begins with vintner dinners that include a five course meal prepared with renowned chefs paired with wine from acclaimed international wineries. This year is no different; but, for one dinner, the pairing is not with wine, but with whiskey.

The Whiskey Dinner: Specifically, the whiskeys are from the Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, Scotland. They include a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old Macallan Double Cask, The Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica, an 18-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak and a 2022 Macallan Rare Cask 2022. They will be represented by Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat.

The dinner hosted by The Boca Raton, will be held on April 28 at 7 p.m within their MB Supper Club. The five-course meal will be prepared and served by Andrew Roenbeck, Director of Culinary Operations & Resort Executive Chef, and Peter Annewanter, Executive Chef of MB Supper Club and Flybridge.

The other dinners now include the following:

Dinner #1: Hosted by Thom & Joyce DeVita and Al & Joni Goldberg within a private home, the dinner will be prepared and served by Eric Baker, chef/owner of AlleyCat and Big in Japan. The wine will be from Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars from Napa Valley, California and will be represented by Anna Pepgjonaj.

Dinner #2 will be held at The Depot for cocktails followed by dinner at The Addison. It will be hosted by David & Holly Meehan and Zoe Lanham & The Addison. The food will be prepared and served by Patrick Duffy, executive chef at The Addison, as well as Jeff Tunks, executive chef, Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton; Chris Clime, executive chef, PassionFish in Reston, VA; and Jose Hernandez, executive sous chef, The Addison. The wine will be Domaine Carneros from Napa Valley, California and will be provided by winemaker TJ Evans.

Dinner #3: Hosted by The Seagate Hotel & Spa with Elizabeth Kelley Grace and Olivia Hollaus, the dinner will be served and prepared by Seagate’s chef Gordon Maybory, director of culinary; Ivan Acevedo, executive chef and Mitzu Nozaki, pastry chef. The Wine will be ZD Wines from Napa Valley, California, represented by Teresa D’Aurizio, national sales manager.

The big event, remember, is on April 30 — The Grand Tasting. It will be held this year at The Addison (located at 2 Camino Real in Boca Raton) during the day, from 1 to 4 p.m. It will feature a plethora of wine, whiskey and champagne options prized vintners and distillers and generous samples of signature dishes by local chefs. Guests can also bid on the silent auction.

This year, there will also be seminars by ZD Wines and Macallan.

Sponsors for Boca Bacchanal include Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Addison, The Boca Raton, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Boca Magazine, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, Privaira Private Aviation, The Buzz Agency, Boca Chamber, BLIS, Atlas Event Rental and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the vintner dinners and The Grand Tasting, visit www.BocaBacchanal.com.