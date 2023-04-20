Next week: Boca Bacchanal benefits Boca Raton Historical Society

Posted on 20 April 2023 by JLusk

Coming next week: The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular Boca Bacchanal, an annual weekend celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30, including four exclusive Vintner/Distiller Dinners and the always popular Grand Tasting, offering extraordinary tasting selections of wines, champagnes and whiskey, as well as generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs.

This year’s event includes:

Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

An exclusive BOCA BACCHANAL Distillers Dinner showcasing five exquisite whiskeys from The Macallan, hosted by The Boca Raton, located at 501 E. Camino Real inside the MB Supper Club. The food will be prepared and served by Andrew Roenbeck, director of Culinary Operations & Resort Executive Chef, and Peter Annewanter, executive chef of MB Supper Club and Flybridge.

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.

VINTNER DINNERS ARE SOLD OUT

Sunday, April 30 at The Addison

+ Noon to 1 p.m. / Two Special Sipping Seminars at 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton — spotlighting The Macallan Distillery in Scotland and California’s ZD Wines. The Macallan Scotch Whiskey will be represented by Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat, and will offer sample sips of The Macallan, Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica, Macallan Double Cask (15 years), and the Macallan Rare Cask 2022.

ZD Wines will be represented by National Sales Manager Teresa D’Aurizio, who will offer tastings of the vintner’s 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir, 2019 Napa Cabernet, and the 2012 Library Cabernet.

+ 1 to 4 pm / The Grand Tasting, at The Addison, 2 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Attendees will revel in generous samplings from such vintners and distributors as ZD Wines, Silver Oak, Twomey Cellars, Domaine Carneros, DAOU, St. Supéry Estate, Coppola, Hahn, Hope Family Wine, Luca Bosio, and many more.

Plus, there will be unforgettable taste sensations from AlleyCat, Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Bazille at Nordstrom, Big in Japan, Blis Foods, Capital Grille, Gourmetphile, KakaoZON Ecuadorian Chocolate, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Max’s Grille, Oceans 234, Poke Company, Ramen Lab Eatery, Sicilian Oven and six curated food stations presented by The Addison.

The Grand Tasting will also include a silent auction of exotic luxury items, including The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release Decade I with four Lalique tumblers. The bottle packaging includes an original illustration of scenes from Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965) and You Only Live Twice (1967). The timeless single malt was specifically developed to reflect both the enduing character of James Bond and the Scottish heritages shared by both 007 and The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, Scotland.

Another item in the silent auction will be The Macallan private tasting experience hosted by National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat and featuring some of its most exclusive whiskies with a catered pairing—to be hosted in the home of the auction winner.

Other auction items include Holland America Cruise for two, a Salmanazar (9 liters) of Taittinger Brut La Française, Truchard Wine Tasting for 10, vacation on a solar yacht, luxurious hotel stays, and memorable restaurant experiences.

Tickets to The Macallen Distillers Dinner are $350 per person; tickets to The Grand Tasting are $125 per person; $160 including a Sipping Seminar.

For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Sponsors include Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Addison, The Boca Raton, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Boca Magazine, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, Privaira Private Aviation, The Buzz Agency, Boca Chamber, BLIS, Atlas Event Rental, and more.

