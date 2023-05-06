Foodies flock to Boca Bacchanal 2023

Posted on 06 May 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Foodies flocked to The Addison on Saturday, April 30, for the annual Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting. The stormy skies went away and attendees were able to roam in the courtyard and throughout the different rooms where everything was happening. This was the place to be. There was plenty of wine to sip from such vintners and distributors as ZD Wines, Silver Oak, Twomey Cellars, Domaine Carneros, DAOU, St. Supéry Estate, Coppola, Hahn, Hope Family Wine, Luca Bosio and many more. Guests could pair their wine with delicious samples of culinary delights provided by some of the area’s hottest restaurants, including The Addison, as well as Ramen Lab Eatery, Oceans 234, Gourmetphile, Bazille, Max’s Grille, Capital Grille, AlleyCat, Big in Japan, Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Sicilian Oven, Poke Company, Blis Foods and KakaoZON Ecuadorian Chocolate.

In addition, there was a silent auction with plenty of high-end luxury items for guests to bid upon, including The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release Decade I, a Holland American Cruise for two and much more.

The Grand Tasting followed the Vintner Dinners that happened the night before. There also were seminars to teach guests more about wine and whiskey, by ZD Wines and Macallan Distillery, respectively. Boca Bacchanal was kicked off by a private hangar party called Bacchus Beckons.

Guests enjoyed mingling by the Banyan trees outside while reveling in food and drink. The Five Star Diamond Award-winning event venue has a unique charm. It was built by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1926.

The event, which is in its 20th year, benefits the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. For more information, visit www.bocahistory.org.