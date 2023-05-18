Brightline Orlando Tickets Now On Sale  

Posted on 18 May 2023 by JLusk

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, has launched ticket sales for the highly anticipated Brightline Orlando connection. While final preparations are being made for grand opening, tickets between South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) and Orlando are on sale now for late summer through early 2024. Guests can purchase tickets at gobrightline.com or by downloading the app.

An official opening date and inaugural rides will be announced after Brightline has completed required testing. Guests should sign up for Brightline emails on gobrightline.com to be the first to know when summer inaugural rides will go on sale.

“Brightline guests and the travel market have spoken loudly, and we want to respond by opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year.”

Brightline will offer one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and an array of food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first class experience with added amenities including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Transportation and mobility options at Brightline Orlando Station will feature new Brightline+ products including shuttles, Uber rideshare and car rental options, which will cater to the unique needs of the Orlando visitor. When booked, guests receive confirmation email and instructions on how to add on extras available closer to their trip date such as parking, checked baggage, and Brightline+ mobility options.

In South Florida, Brightline offers a wide variety of options to get guests to and from the stations using Brightline+ with Uber, fixed route shuttles to the airports, neighborhood electric vehicles and event shuttles. PREMIUM booked guests also enjoy Brightline’s first and last-mile service to get to and from the station with complimentary Uber rides anywhere within a five-mile radius in South Florida.

BRIGHTLINE FOR BUSINESS

Connecting South and Central Florida by rail will enable increased productivity and flexibility while promoting a better work-life balance. Brightline offers an array of business products for companies and their employees that are seamless and transferable. Brightline for Business is offering an introductory promotion providing a limited time exclusive offer for travel between Orlando and South Florida. To learn more visit Brightline for Business.

WHAT IS THE NEW TRAIN SCHEDULE?

Service will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Additional dedicated trains will continue to serve commuters and the South Florida region between Miami and West Palm Beach with early morning departures at 5:00 a.m. from West Palm Beach and late night departures until 12:45 a.m. out of Miami.

The complete new train schedule between Miami and Orlando can be viewed by visiting gobrightline.com.

Unveiled for the first time last month, the new Brightline Orlando Station is meticulously designed and built through the lens of today’s modern traveler. The 37,350 square-foot station is located in Orlando International Airport’s new Train Station facility adjacent to Terminal C. The Train Station connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C, which will have more than 350 parking spaces branded for Brightline guests. The Train Station provides direct access to the other airport terminals A and B via the airport Terminal Link (automated people mover) in under five minutes.