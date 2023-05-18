FAB Awards record $385,450 in grants

Posted on 18 May 2023 by JLusk

In its 20th anniversary year, Funding Arts Broward (FAB) is proud to announce that it has raised and awarded a record high of $385,450 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 36 grants of $ $314,450 (ranging from $3,000 – $12,500) for 2024 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $71,000 in Education Grants to 10 organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB’s total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.5 million.

Last October, FAB announced its “Be the Spark,” fundraising campaign. The initiative was launched with a lead gift of $750,000 from FAB Founder Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz and has a total of more than $1.8 million pledged. The campaign aims to raise $3 million over the next five years. Proceeds from this campaign have already significantly increased FAB’s grantmaking pool expanding grants for arts education, a new grant category and establishing an endowment at the Community Foundation of Broward.

“We are thrilled with the incredible support we’ve received over the years to cultivate the arts in Broward County; however, this year is a truly a stellar example of how our community and corporate supporters have united to make a difference,” said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. “Together through memberships and our ‘Be the Spark’ campaign, we have raised $385,450; 38% more over last year and 114% more than just five years ago for a larger selection of diverse cultural grantees. These grants go a long way toward ushering in full-house and in-person performing and visual arts productions, exhibits and presentations.”

This year’s FAB’s 2024 Visual and Performing Arts Grantees and award amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood $12,500 Art Prevails Project $5,000 Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida $11,000 ArtServe $3,000 ArtsUnited $5,000 Brazilian Voices $7,500 Broward Center for the Performing Arts $10,000 Broward County Film Society $8,000 Dance NOW! Miami $10,000 Embrace Music Foundation $5,000 Fantasy Theatre Factory $11,000 Florida Children’s Theatre $12,000 Florida Grand Opera $12,500 Florida Singing Sons $10,000 Florida Youth Orchestra $10,000 Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida $9,000 Gold Coast Jazz Society $7,500 Hued Songs $11,000 Inside Out Theatre $8,750 Jazz Education Community Coalition $5,000 Master Chorale of South Florida $10,000 Miami City Ballet $11,000 New City Players $11,000 NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale $10,500 OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival $9,000 Plays Of Wilton $5,200 Seraphic Fire $8,000 Slow Burn Theatre Company $12,500 South Florida Chamber Ensemble $5,000 South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble $10,000 South Florida Symphony Orchestra $8,500 Symphony of the Americas $9,500 The Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre $7,500 The Girl Choir of South Florida $8,000 Thinking Cap Theatre $8,000 Venetian Arts Society – GENVAS $7,000

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include ArtsUnited’s “Celebrating Diversity” featuring three concerts highlighting artists from the LGBTQ+ community, Dance NOW! Miami’s “POP,” a new choreographic work by Diego Salterini exploring allegories of coming of age, love, despair, joy for life, death and more, New City Players’ play “1,000 Miles” by South Florida playwright Vanessa Garcia, South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks V Tchaikovsky | Bruch concert featuring soloist Huifang Chen, and Broward County Film Society’s “Get In the Picture,” an eclectic motion picture program that will engage and foster dialog among underserved members of the Broward community.

For the third year, FAB also awarded increased Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood $7,500 Art Prevails Project $10,000 Broward Center For the Performing Arts $8,000 Fantasy Theatre Factory $8,000 Florida Children’s Theatre $10,000 Gold Coast Jazz Society $3,000 Master Chorale of South Florida $5,000 Seraphic Fire $7,500 South Florida Pride Youth Ensemble $9,000 Young At Art $3,000

Since its inception in 2003, FAB has awarded grants of over $4.5 million to small, mid-sized, and large professional performing and visual arts organizations. FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward these grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D’Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal, and South Florida PBS.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

Photos by Michael Murphy Photography