Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization To Unveil Rail Safety campaign

Posted on 19 May 2023 by JLusk

On May 22, Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will gather city partners, transportation officials and other stakeholders for a kick-off event to announce its new rail safety campaign.

Guest speakers will include Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz, and SFRTA/Tri-Rail Executive Director David Dech.

This effort is a collaboration with the cities of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hallandale Beach. The event will unveil video and visual display advertising to save lives.

According to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the nonprofit organization and nationally recognized leader of rail safety education, current Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) statistics report that 2,188 highway-rail grade crossing collisions occurred in 2022. There were 274 crossing fatalities and 777 crossing injuries in 2022 across the U.S. Florida ranks #4 out of the top 25 states on that list with 117 collisions, 21 deaths and 51 injuries reported.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless behavior around trains and railroad crossings and reduce the rising accident rates in the region. The Broward MPO will use this campaign as a reminder to residents and visitors to remain vigilant around trains and railroad crossings. By taking simple precautions, such as obeying warning signals, avoiding distractions, and staying alert, tragic accidents can be prevented and keep communities safe.

The event will take place on May 22 at 11: 30 a.m. at South Bar & Kitchen, located at 165 NE 1st Avenue in Pompano Beach.