Posted on 02 June 2023 by JLusk

With Hurricane Season officially here, it is time for the annual sales tax holiday. Now you can stock up on important items to prepare for the storm tax free… but it only lasts until June 9, so better hurry!

For more info. and to see this image more clearly, visit this link and click on Consumers: https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Pages/default.aspx.