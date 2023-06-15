Posted on 15 June 2023 by JLusk

If you like burgers, you will love the Boca Burger Battle!

This year, they are kicking off the 10th Annual Boca Burger Battle with an epic free-entry “Pre-Party Happy Hour” the day before. The pre-party is July 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music by School of Rock Boca Raton, exciting games, as well as beer, wine and spirits.

The main event is July 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. (VIP gets in at 6 p.m.) and will not only include plenty of burgers to try, but also more live music by Miss Dympsey’s Class, beery, wine and spirits. Come see who will win the coveted top spots in the Boca Burger Battle!

Get your pre-sale tickets now: General Admission Tickets are Pre-Sale $65 Per Person / Regularly $100 and VIP Tickets are Pre-Sale $85 Per Person / Regularly $125.

Their non-profit partner is the Children’s Giving Foundation.

Both events take place at Sanborn Square Park, 72 N. Federal Hwy.

Find out more at https://bocaburgerbattle.com.