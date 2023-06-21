4th of July in Deerfield

The City of Deerfield Beach is excited to announce that this year’s 4th of July event will be back at the beach. The celebration kicks off at noon with music, vendors, and more. The night will be wrapping up with a spectacular fireworks show! Here are a few things you should know:

Fireworks will be launching from the Pier at 9:05 p.m.

There will be several road and facility closures related to the 4th of July Celebration: International Fishing Pier will be closed on TBD, and will reopen at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, July 5th. On July 4th, Ocean Way from Hillsboro Boulevard to SE 4th Street, the Main Beach Parking Lot, the lot behind Ocean Rescue, and the Pier Parking Lot will close, reopening the morning of July 5th. SE 2 Street and SE 1 Street will close at A1A, Monday, July 4th at 6:00 a.m., reopening on the morning of July 5th. On July 4th, from 6-11 p.m., the Hillsboro Boulevard Bridge will remain in the lock-down position from 6-11 p.m for pedestrian traffic. Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Complimentary parking will be available at the Cove Shopping Center, Sullivan Park, and St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service that will pick up at the Cove Shopping Center, St. Ambrose, and drop off at SE 4th Street. The Shuttle Service will run as follows: TBD 11 p.m. to midnight ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE Entertainer Time Andrew Morris 5:00 PM-6:00 PM Force Majeure 6:30 PM-7:30 PM Whiskey Country 8:00 PM-9:05 PM

