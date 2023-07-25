Back to School Holiday

Posted on 25 July 2023 by JLusk

It is time for the Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday! You can get many items tax-free from July 24-Aug. 6.

Items that are exempt during this time period:



Clothing and Footwear:



Clothing and footwear items valued at $60 or less. This includes shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, socks and various other clothing and footwear options.



School Supplies:



School supplies with a value of $15 or less. This includes items like pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, calculators, backpacks, lunchboxes and more.



Computers and Accessories:



Computers and related accessories up to $1,500. This covers laptops, tablets, keyboards, mice, monitors, and other computer peripherals. (The tax exemption applies to eligible items purchased for personal use only, and any purchases for trade, business, or commercial purposes are not covered).



The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

For more info., visit www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.