Fatal BSO helicopter crash in Pompano

A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach this morning, Monday August 28. This evidently took place in the area of north Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard just southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark at approximately 8:45 a.m. Three people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash left a gaping hole in the roof.

Later it was reported that Captain Terryson Jackson passed away. Evidently, a woman in the apartment complex, yet unnamed also passed away.

This statement was released by BSO: "With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely loss of a longtime employee, Captain Terryson Jackson, who passed away this morning, August 28, 2023, after a BSO Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach. Captain Jackson proudly served the people of Broward County for 19 years. He began his fire rescue career in March 2004 in Deerfield Beach and joined the BSO family in October 2011 when the two agencies merged.