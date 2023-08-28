Composite Sketch & Surveillance Video of Sexual Assault/ Attempted Kidnapping Released

Posted on 28 August 2023 by JLusk

The following did not take place in the Deerfield Beach area, but it is important to be aware of, if traveling down toward Lauderhill.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is releasing a composite sketch of a man who sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman in unincorporated Broward County. Detectives are also releasing surveillance video of the subject’s vehicle.

The vicious crime occurred around 3 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 12, near the 2900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. The adult female victim told investigators she was sitting on a curb when an unknown man driving a dark-colored pick-up truck stopped and offered her money in exchange for sex. The victim declined the subject’s offer and began walking away. Detectives say that’s when the man got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim’s arm, and forced her into the car.

According to investigators, the victim fought the unknown man and managed to exit the pick-up truck. However, the subject regained power over the victim outside the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

During the traumatic ordeal, the victim broke free, ran to a local business and called 911.

Surveillance video from the area captures the victim running for help following the horrific incident. It also captures the subject’s vehicle following the woman as she desperately searches for someone to help her. The car is then seen fleeing the location as the woman enters the business.

To see video, click here

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity or the vehicle’s location is asked to call BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Nelson Mendez at 954-321-4460 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.