Disney Treasure Unveiled

Posted on 05 September 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled their newest ship, The Disney Treasure, which will set sail on December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral, Florida. This is the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022. The Disney Treasure is the perfect ship for Disney lovers and families as they adventure on the high seas.

The design is based on beloved Disney characters and movies, from the Grand Hall, looking much like Agrabah from “Aladdin,” to the Plaza de Coco restaurant reminiscent of the movie “Coco” and beyond. Guests can venture 20,000 leagues under the sea at Periscope Pub, venture into the Skipper Society, inspired by The Jungle Cruise, or unite with fellow adventurers at Worlds of Marvel. They can watch classic Disney films at Wonderland and Neverland Cinemas, or catch a play based on Disney films at the Walt Disney Theatre.

Adults can kick back at the Quiet Cove with its pool and lounge or at the Senses spa while kids enjoy the Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck filled with nautical adventures inside or go outside to the Toy Story Splash Zone, or Aquamouse: The Curse of the Golden Egg, which includes animated shorts and 760 feet of winding tubes that kids can be propelled through down to the pool below. There are actually seven pools to enjoy.

If kids really want to discover and explore, they can visit Disney’s Oceaneer Club or get creative at the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab. They can go to a galaxy far, far away and explore new creatures at Star Wars: Cargo Bay, get recruited by the Marvel Super Hero Academy or enjoy royal splendor at Fairytale Hall.

The whole family can also compete at Hero Zone, a sports and recreation venue. Then, they can participate in a Family Time Game Show or other activities at the Lion King inspired Sarabi.

If you are hungry after all that adventuring, they have plenty to choose from, from Mickey & Friends Festival of Food for quick service to themed sit-down luxurious options like Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose.

Then, settle in to luxurious accommodations, from spaces that work well for families to the luxurious concierge suites, two-story Royal Suites and the futuristic Tomorrow Tower Suite.

The ship offers seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. They set sail next year but you can book as early as September 20 (September 12 for Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members.

Want to know more about what the Disney Treasure has to offer? You don’t need a treasure map. Just visit disneycruise.com/treasure. Adventure awaits!